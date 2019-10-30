Sex offenders to be monitored on Halloween night

With Halloween taking place tomorrow, many kids might be looking to go door-to-door to collect their treats; however, not everyone in the community can take part in the festivities.

Local authorities will be doing their part in making sure those on probation for sex-related offenses do not participate in giving out candy.

Those who are on the registered sex offenders list will be required to report to a designated location on Halloween night where they will be monitored by probation officers.

Failure to report the designated location will result in an immediate arrest.

This is all an effort to keep children in our community safe and provide some peace of mind for parents.