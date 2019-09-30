3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina

Three of four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from an Ohio county jail were caught in North Carolina after slightly more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said.

This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows Brynn Martin, top left, Christopher Clemente, top right, Troy McDaniel Jr., bottom left, and Lawrence Lee III, bottom right. (Source: Gallia County Sheriff's Office/WSAZ)

The three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were "captured without incident" at around 2 a.m. Monday, a release from Cary police said.

Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, are awaiting extradition to Ohio.

The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, is believed to have accompanied the other three, but fled from authorities at the time of the arrests, a release from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Cary police said Lee is “not believed to be a danger” but warned the public not to approach him.

Cary police said the North Carolina Highway Patrol had alerted the department that the men were in the area, around 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Gallipolis, the city where the jail is located. The two agencies, along with Raleigh police and the Wake County Sheriff's Office, remained onsite for two hours after the arrests to "conduct a thorough search," police said.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail early Sunday. They then allegedly overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon to escape.

Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.

WSAZ reports that Champlin says the inmates overpowered a female corrections officer and stole her keys. They used those keys to leave the building and take the correction officer’s car to Gallipolis City Park, where another car was waiting for them.

No corrections officers were seriously injured in the escape.

Champlin said authorities in Pennsylvania located the suspected getaway vehicle and believed Clemente was in the area, prompting the evacuation of the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The two male corrections officers that were scheduled to work on Saturday night called off sick, Champlin said. That led to the female corrections officers staffing the male section of the jail.

“After taking office, I quickly realized that our jail is outdated and insufficient to meet the needs and the numbers of criminals and the types of criminals that we are currently housing,” Champlin said.

Clemente was being held for an indictment of two felony counts of complicity to trafficking drugs. Martin, who Champlin said escaped for the second time from the jail, is charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear, and escape — all felonies. McDaniel was being held for failure to appear from Gallia County Juvenile Court and Lee is charged with felony identity fraud and two misdemeanors: obstructing official business and assault.

