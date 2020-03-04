Sheriff Martin Cuellar celebrates victory

We spoke with Sheriff Martin Cuellar about Super Tuesday's victory.

He says he's excited with the outcome and he's proud of his staff and the work they put out.

Cuellar also says he's looking forward in continuing to serve the community.

"And again, I want to make sure that the community knows, for the people that voted and the people that didn't vote for us, you know, I want them to know that thank you for those votes. And also as victorious as we are, you know we are gonna make sure that we serve the community, no matter who it is. You know are gonna be able to serve the community and treat everybody the same."

Sheriff Cuellar first won this position back in 2008 and was sworn in the following year.