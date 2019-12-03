Sheriff Cuellar appoints new member to administer county jail

The county is welcoming its newest member to administer its jail.

Shane Sowell, a Lubbock native, was officially appointed by Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Sowell, who has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience, will be the new Webb County Jail Commander.

Sheriff Cuellar says Sowell's experience as an inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, where he conducted over 400 inspections, makes him a perfect fit for the task.

During a press conference, Sowell spoke about the focus he will bring to the County Jail.

"As the saying goes, 'our jail is old, but she doesn't have to stink.' She's not going to. We're going to have a clean jail. A jail that the inmates are safe in. We're going to have staff that are tending to the needs of those inmates."

The new commander is also an experienced and trained negotiator.