Sheriff Cuellar warns of dangers of crossing border

Local officials say they are keeping a close eye on the riverbanks after the shootout in Nuevo Laredo.

Laredo and Nuevo Laredo residents are on edge after gunfire rocks the border cities.

For several hours, those who live along the riverbank could only hear the chaos happening in our sister city.

Leading to visible increase in law enforcement presence along the riverbank.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he was told that the confrontation in Nuevo Laredo was a long time coming, building up to the intense gun battle between state officials and criminal organizations that may have been an act of retaliation.

“There was a confrontation between the CDN cartel and state police and in the confrontation of the 31st, there was three bad guys killed. And in the next day they regrouped.”

That all led up to the gunfire that was heard on both sides of the border January 1st.

“They started launching grenade launchers using automatic weapons and they started fights. Whatever they could do, they were fighting.”

His sources gave him enough information to warn residents in Laredo not to cross into Nuevo Laredo as a precautionary measure.

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo also advised for any U.S government personnel in Nuevo Laredo to follow an earlier curfew than normal until further notice.

“We cannot maintain public safety, especially when we are talking about border security by ourselves. And that's why we need team.”

Sheriff Cuellar says many federal agencies including DPS met Thursday to discuss the incident.