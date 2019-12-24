Sheriff delivers 1,000 gifts to children in various neighborhoods

Kids in various neighborhoods got a surprise Christmas Eve morning.

The Webb County Sheriff, with a little help from his deputies and even Santa, were outside calling on all kids to come out, and each one got a gift.

Tuesday, they delivered presents to kids in Ranchito Las Lomas on Highway 359 and at Heritage Park on Highway 59.

The caravan goes street by street home, by home making sure no kids are left out without a present.

This is the 11th year the Cuellar family gets together to deliver over 1,000 gifts.