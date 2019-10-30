Sheriff’s Office Operation GOTCHA yields 12 arrests

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division continued last week with roundups throughout the county as part of Operation GOTCHA, which led to the arrest of 12 men.

The focus of Operation GOTCHA, which started in January 2017, is to apprehend criminals in Webb County who have been evading authorities. The criminal offenses ranged from felony theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, failure to pay child support, along with other charges.

Since its inception, 388 warrants have been executed as part of this operation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

“This operation continues to bring to justice men and women who have been evading the law, some of them for several years. These criminals will pay their time in jail, so that Webb County can be a safer place for our community,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division led the operation and was assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.