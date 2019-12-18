Sheriff's Office brings Christmas cheer to 300 students

Hundreds of students were filled with holiday cheer after getting a special treat from Santa.

Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office hosted the 11th annual Star of Hope.

300 boys and girls from United ISD got to have some pizza, meet Santa, get a gift and have some fun.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says many of these kids won't have presents under the Christmas tree so seeing their excitement is truly heart warming.

"That's so rewarding, and I was telling my sister look at their faces,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “Especially when Santa Clause was coming out. You should have seen their faces, it was so incredible."

Counselors from each school picked out the students part of the event.

Some of the kids decided not to open their present during the event because they wanted to wait for Christmas day.