Sheriff's Office recovers stolen $100,000 backhoe

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen 2017 John Deere Backhoe on Wednesday, which is valued at $100,000.

This heavy machinery was reported stolen by La Salle County and was located at a ranch on U.S. Highway 83 Northbound.

Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a diligent and thorough search, which resulted in the recovery of the stolen backhoe. The deputies found it hidden inside the brush at a ranch.

After recovering this heavy machine, deputies contacted the owner immediately and returned the backhoe safely. This remains as an opened and ongoing investigation.

“I congratulate our deputies for putting together this thorough investigation. These machines are very expensive and serve as a great tool for ranch operations. This is another great example of how we continue to work together with other counties in the efforts of keeping our communities safe from all types of crime,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the public to continue reporting suspicious activity and any crimes by calling our hotline at 956-415- BUST (2878).