The Webb County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen machinery worth several thousands of dollars.

Officials say the machinery was stolen from a local equipment rental company.

After receiving the complaint, investigators found it at a ranch north of Highway 83, in an area known as La Moca.

They say no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, "I'm glad we were able to bring closure to this case and that we were able to return the equipment to its owners."