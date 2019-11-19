Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls requesting money

Be aware when you answer your phone from an unknown number, it could be a scam.

The latest trend, according to the Webb County Sheriff, is that scammers are identifying themselves as representatives from a law enforcement agency.

They are threatening people by saying they have a warrant for their arrest and they will face penalties if they don't pay up.

"We are seeing that different people out there are getting more creative in the way they bring up the subject,” said Eduardo Chapa of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. “Saying they are from a law enforcement agency, especially from the Webb County Sheriff's Office."

According to law enforcement, the scammers are requesting payments through prepaid debit cards and other related methods of payment.

It is important to know that no law enforcement agency will call you and threaten you with a warrant, and they will not collect payment or money.