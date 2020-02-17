Sheriff's Office welcomes new canine addition

There's a new Sheriff's deputy in town and she's ready to sniff out crime.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office recently introduced Commissioners Court to a new member of their canine force and her name is Gala.

She's a two-year-old chocolate German short-haired pointer who comes from the Lackland Air Force Base.

Gala worked with the U.S. Department of the Army for explosive detection purposes. She will be assessing county buildings to make sure there are no explosives.

Commissioners were happy to welcome Gala to the community.