Shiloh overpass expected to begin construction 2020

From time to time Laredo sees traffic backup, especially at some major roads during key times of the day, which is why a new I-35 overpass in north Laredo has come up for discussion among local leaders.

The goal is to alleviate some of the bottlenecks commercial trailers traffic on the intersection of Loop 20 and I-35, but it's also to decrease the volume throughout inner city roads.

"Where the finished road will connect here, underneath, and have east to west connectivity underneath the new Shiloh overpass," said Humberto Gonzalez Junior with Tx-Dot.

Gonzalez explained to the Metropolitan Planning Organization the project of a new overpass in north Laredo.

"It's going to take the existing underpass just north of Shiloh over the existing railroad bridge."

The overpass is part of a plan to alleviate some of the bumper to bumper traffic seen on a daily basis, which includes connecting two main highways.

"This will help with the congestion there at the I-35, I-69, or referred to as Loop 20 intersection."

Councilman for district 6, Marte Martinez, says the future plan to expand Springfield road will also play a key part.

"We would have an extra avenue of people being able to exit San Isidro parkway head eastbound on San Isidro parkway, and then head northbound on Springfield."

The new infrastructure is highly needed by constituents in his district who have to drive longer routes every day.

"Either Shiloh and then head north, or they have to go all the way to the Loop, take a right, and then come down McPherson."

Martinez adds this will improve the mobility in the area, and will bring easier access to the highway.

"We'll be able to have another mechanism for people to be able to head southbound on I-35. That whole northeast section of the city that can't really access I-35, other than by using the Loop. We are trying to bypass a lot of that traffic."

Gonzalez says the new overpass is meant to help make that possible.

"In that area, in that corridor where we have a lot of heavy tractor trailer traffic, will help make a lot of those movements for those vehicles."

The next step will be to open the project for contractors to place their bids, but that's not happening until June of 2020.

At the meeting, Tx-Dot also mentioned the unrelated plan for the Four Block Project. Tx-Dot mentioned they need to hear more about the plan since they are talking about the connectivity to an international border.

Tx-Dot also mentioned that construction for the Shiloh overpass is expected to start by October of 2020.