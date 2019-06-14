Schlitterbahn sells two of its park locations

The Kansas City water park where a 10-year-old boy was killed nearly three years ago could soon have new ownership.

On Thursday, the Texas-based water park company 'Schlitterbahn' announced an agreement to sell two of its attractions to the Ohio-based company 'Cedar Fair Entertainment' for 261 million dollars.

The attractions include the park located in New Braunfels and Galveston.

The agreement will also give the buyer the right to acquire the Kansas Water Park for six-million dollars in cash.

The deal comes after Schlitterbahn remained stagnant on its plans for the Kansas City, park where Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August of 2016.

The accident happened on the 17-story Verruckt slide when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit a metal pole.

Verruckt, the German for "Crazy," never re-opened and was torn down last year.

Caleb's family received nearly 20 million dollars in settlements and two women who were seriously injured while riding with him settled for an undisclosed amount.