Shooting at Walmart parking lot escalates into standoff

Authorities in Kerrville are investigating a shooting that escalated into a standoff situation.

According to KSAT, Kerrville Police Sg.t Jonathan Lamb said a woman in her 30s was killed in a Walmart Parking lot at around 11 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the alleged suspect fled on foot.

Police say the man and woman were known to each other but the details of their relationship remains unclear at this time.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police were able to locate him inside a nearby movie theater where he has been held up since.

The suspect has been identified Fernando Rolon Jr., 45.

Authorities are just hoping he surrenders.