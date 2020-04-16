Police investigating alleged shooting death at north Laredo apartment complex

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting that resulted in one person dead.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex located at the 6800 block of Springfield Avenue.

Officers, fire officials, and paramedics filled the parking lot.

Officials did confirm one person was dead.

So far at the moment, the identity of the victim and the person involved has not been released at this time.

KGNS News will continue to keep you updated as more details develop.