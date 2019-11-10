Shooting in north Laredo results in arrest

An alleged shooting in north Laredo results in one arrest and one person in the hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight when police were called out to a disturbance near Bob Bullock Loop and International Blvd.

The caller told police that a black Mercedes and a Blue Dodge Charger were speeding on the loop and crashed at the traffic light.

When police arrived, they spoke to the driver of the Dodge Charger. He stated that he was driving on the loop when a black vehicle came up next to him and started shooting at his car.

The driver of the Charger, then allegedly returned shots until the Mercedes intentionally crashed into him.

After the incident three men got out of the Mercedes and took off running.

Laredo Police searched the area and found 32-Year-old Miguel Salinas Jr. hiding under a tractor that was in the parking lot nearby.

A short while later, police found the two other men at the Stripes on San Isidro Parkway.

One of those men had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the Mercedes Benz had gunshots to the right rear door and front of the car.

Officers also recovered spent casings and weapons from the vehicle.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, they had enough evidence to charge Salinas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Police say the individuals involved in the incident were known to each other.