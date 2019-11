A shooting is reported in south Laredo leaving one man hurt Friday morning.

Laredo Police were called to 4500 La Joya Lane, when officers arrived they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound through his abdomen.

Officials say he was in stable condition and taken to a local hospital.

Officers at the scene located some casings outside the home in the street.

The investigation, in this case, is still ongoing.

KGNS will update you all as we get more information available.