Police warn shooting into air against state law

As we get ready to celebrate the new year, there's a way people do so illegally.

Gunshots can be heard throughout the city on New Year's Eve at the stroke of midnight.

Police are issuing the same warning this year and reminding citizens not to shoot in the air.

"Another big trend that we see in Laredo is people using firearms to ring in the new year," said Emmanuel Diaz, Public Information Officer. "What they'll do is they'll start shooting up into the air and unlike the fireworks where it's against the city ordinance, shooting up in the air is actually against the state law in Texas."

If police catch you firing into the air with a gun, you will face consequences and even spend time behind bars.

Last year there were four reported incidents of stray bullets damaging property, thankfully nobody was injured.