Southern California school shooting suspect in custody

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody.

A shooting happened Thursday at a Los Angeles County, Calif. high school, officials said. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

The sheriff said the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.

Reports on the number of people injured has fluctuated.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted it received four patients. The hospital said a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell told the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita had initially tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated,” but that number has fluctuated as new information comes in.

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The sheriff's department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

Fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said they knew of three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

