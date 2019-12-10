Shop local at Avenida San Bernardo

With Christmas just 15 days away a local business is encouraging holiday consumers to shop local this holiday season.

Avenida San Bernardo has been known to host several events for the community to enjoy.

This time around, they are giving residents the chance to get into the holiday spirit and check out some cool knick-knacks that could be used as gift ideas.

Several local vendors will be on-site selling handmade crafts, jewelry, bags, statues and plenty of other decorative items.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frontera Beer & Wine Garden located at 3301 San Bernardo.

Kids will also be able to take photos with Santa from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.