Shoplifter caught on security cameras twerking at the scene

Authorities Florida are on the lookout for a shoplifter who decided to do a rather odd victory dance at the scene of the crime.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released security video of an allegedly shoplifter who twerked up a storm while she and a friend committed a crime.

The scene certainly gives a new meaning to the phrase “Shop til you drop”.

The women are accused of stealing $377 worth of merchandise from a retail store.

The question remains if she's dipping, popping, and twerking before or after the alleged heist.

Police are still looking for the dancer and her friend, which is why they released the surveillance video.