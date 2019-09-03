Middle school athletics declaring foul over shortage of refs

Referees are essential to keep any game going and they usually aren’t noticed until a call is made; however, a nationwide issue is affecting games in Laredo.

According to recent numbers, the amount of referees continue to dwindle and unfortunately, they are becoming more difficult to retain and recruit.

Laredo falls under the Rio Grande Valley Chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials, stretching from here to Brownsville.

Rudy Vasquez, an official in Laredo says athletic directors will call asking for a crew for an extra game during the week and he’s not able to cover it because less officials are available to go around, especially for middle school games.

A recent survey by the National Association of referees found 75 percent say the reason for quitting is due to adult behavior.

Most officials know it comes with the job, as well as so does a deeper knowledge of the game.

Vasquez says it’s, unfortunately, to say that sometimes it’s the parents or fans in the stands that don’t understand the nuances of the game or the rule changes.

At the end of the day, Vasquez says they are there to help the teams play the games.

Here in Laredo, Vasquez oversees 56 officials and says that on any given night, they cover six to nine different games.

In order to become an official, you must pass a few tests with a certain percentage before you can begin to officiate.

Officials do work as independent contractors and can accept or decline games as they choose.

Pre-game officials can make up to $55 averaging out about $200 a week.