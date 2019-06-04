Shots fired at California border crossing

Shots were fired after a driver heading into the United States from Mexico refused to stop at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video shows the moments where shots broke out at the scene.

Witnesses say at first they thought all the pops were fireworks, but they could quickly see all the agents running, and knew it was something more serious.

Traffic heading northbound was stalled for about 30 minutes. Luckily, the incident did not affect people heading into Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection officials did not say whether they fired shots or whether they were fired on.

However, San Diego Police who are handling the investigation say the shooting involved Border Patrol agents.

San Diego Police and ATF responded to assist in the investigation which is ongoing.