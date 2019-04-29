Shots fired call leads to four arrests

Four people are facing multiple charges after police received a shots fired call at an apartment complex over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday at around 1 a.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 100 block of Obsidian Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted two people exiting the apartment identified as 24-year-old Pedro Acosta and 23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez.

Officers searched Acosta and found him in possession of a handgun and marijuana.

A third suspect later identified as Pedro’s brother, 22-year-old Enrique Acosta was found inside a grey Chevy Silverado that was parked outside the apartment.

Enrique was given several commands to exit the vehicle, which he did not comply, so officers proceeded to extract him from the car.

Authorities say during apprehension Enquire became combative with officers and resisted arrest.

Due to the nature of the call, law enforcement searched the apartment to see if there was anyone in need of assistance.

Once inside, officers found two large glass containers filled with marijuana along with plastic baggies believed to be Xanax pills.

A fourth suspect identified as 24-year-old Carla Trevino was also found inside one of the bedrooms of the residence.

As a result, Pedro Adrian Acosta was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, and Enrique Acosta was charged with resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Trevino were both charged with possession of marijuana.