Shots fired call leads to one arrest

A man is facing charges after police were called out to a shots fired call at a local convenience store.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Rolan Sanchez in the case.

The incident was reported on Friday, January 10th when officers received a call saying someone had fired shots near the 2500 block of Jacaman Road.

When officers arrived, they met with a witness who stated that a man who was inside a black For Taurus fired two shots into the air.

Officers were able to recover two spent casings at the scene and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the District Attorney’s Office determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Sanchez.