Show some extra love to your pets on National Love Your Pet Day

They are part of the family and most definitely devoted to us.

Today is a day to show them just how important they are, it’s National Love Your Pet Day.

You can celebrate the day by taking your pup on an extra-long walk or shower them with tasty treats.

Give your feline friend some cuddle time.

And while it is easy to bestow some extra love on your companions, Thursday is also a good day to make sure their vaccines and preventative meds are up to date.

That will help keep them healthy every day and that's one of the best ways to take care of your fur-baby.