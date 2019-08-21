Show some love to your favorite elder on National Senior Citizens Day

It’s a day to let that special elderly know how much they mean today.

National Senior Citizens Day was started by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to raise awareness of the challenges that senior citizens face.

It can also be a time to recognize the contributions they make throughout their lives and in our communities.

In recognition of the day, back here at home, Webb County Commissioner Cindy Liendo will be hosting a special day to celebrate our senior citizens.

Our local elders will be treated to snacks, music, and dance at the Hamilton Apartments Cafeteria from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

So whether you visit a nursing home or reach out to an older family member, maybe join them in a good chair workout!

Make sure to find a senior today and let them know you care.