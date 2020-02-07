Show some love to your fellow officers during Coffee with a Cop

The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to show some love to your fellow officers during its monthly Coffee with a Cop event.

Officers will be at a south Laredo McDonalds meeting with residents and answering any questions they may have.

Police say there are no agendas, it’s just the perfect opportunity to get to know the men and women in blue.

The event will take place at the restaurant located at 2502 Highway 83 on Zacatecas from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Although it’s only taking place in south Laredo, it’s open to everyone in the community.