Show some love to your trainer on Personal Trainer Awareness Day

If you are sticking to that New Year's resolution and heading out to meet your personal trainer.

Today is national Personal Trainer Awareness Day.

It's a day set aside to show appreciation for the professionals who keep us honest about our resolutions, one step at a time.

Personal trainers design customized programs for their clients.

They teach correct techniques with the equipment and tools available.

As well as encourage, motivate, and help hold you accountable for your physical fitness.