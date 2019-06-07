Celebrate Gay Pride during the month of June!

The month of June officially kicks off Pride Month around the world and to recognize the impact the LGBTQ community has had, a local non-profit is putting the community at ease if they do not have a support system of their own.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, four in 10 LGBTQ youth say they live in a community that is not accepting of them, which is something that is felt here locally.

Local college student Louis Garcia says "I know it can be difficult when it comes to those kind of things and it would be helpful if there were more resources available."

However, one local group is here to provide support and guidance to those who want to come out of the closet.

Pillar is encouraging the community that if they want to get something off of their chest to find a professional to talk about it.

Jackie Calderon is a case coordinator for the non-profit organization.

She says they receive a number of calls from people who just want to be open about who they really are.

Jackie says we all go through different trials in our lives, so Pillar is there to be a coach and support system to help people through their journey.

Jackie says although Laredo can be a traditional community with a more conservative views, she still encourages the LGBTQ community to reach out if they do not have a support system of their own.

Since the month of June is also known as pride month, Louis wants the community to have a more understanding of people who just might be a little different.

Louis says it’s very important for everyone to be open-minded when it comes to someone trying to open up, especially when it comes to things such as coming out.

If you'd like to reach out to Pillar for support, their number is 723-7457.