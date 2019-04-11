Show your pet some love on National Pet Day

You might want to give your four-legged friend a little more extra love and attention because it's National Pet Day.

The annual day started back in 2005 and is celebrated each year on April 11th.

So, it's a good day to do a few safety checks for your pets.

Be sure to discard any toys that are no longer safe.

Keep cords and toxins secure from your pets, including phone chargers.

Verify when vaccinations are due and schedule any necessary appointments.

And check collars to ensure tags are secure and numbers are current.

It's estimated that about 85-million families in the U.S. own a pet.