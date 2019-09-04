Shower Chance Through Thursday

Although what had been Tropical Storm Fernand is dissipating over the mountains in northeast Mexico, a deep layer of moist air will remain over our area through Thursday. The moist air will move away to our west by Friday with sunnier weather Friday and Saturday. A weak upper level disturbance will move into our area Sunday. The moisture available to it will increase, bringing a chance of scattered showers, the best chance perhaps on Monday.

I'm expecting a chance of showers overnight, low in the mid 70's. Mostly cloudy with some showers Thursday, some could be briefly heavy, high in the low to mid 90's. Sunnier Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to high 90's. A slight chance of a scattered shower Sunday, a chance on Monday and Tuesday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the mid 90's.