Shower Chance Best on Friday, Monday

Mexican Plateau air reached close enough to the surface to bring 100F heat to the Laredo and Zapata airports. Showers and thundershowers with a cold front in north Texas may break away from the front, and may reach some of our area during Thursday night. Our chances are better on Friday as showers and thundershowers will continue southward as a pool of rain cooled air expands southward. A wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air as it approaches on Monday. This will be another good chance of showers and thundershowers.

I'm expecting low cloud to redevelop late tonight. Breezy and humid, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday afternoon, high in the mid 90's. A chance of a thundershower late Thursday night. Mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers in our area Friday, high in the high 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of scattered showers. Highs in the high 80's to around 90. Mostly cloudy with showers Monday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the 90's.