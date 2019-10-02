Shower Chance Friday

A weak disturbance moving west from the gulf will bring an outside chance of a shower Thursday, but a better chance of scattered showers on Friday. Tropical warmth will dominate our area through Sunday. Cooler air will track southward from the Great Plains into Texas during the weekend, and will bring somewhat cooler air and lower humidity into our part of the state early next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy, a slim chance of a shower Thursday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Friday, scattered showers will dot the area, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy and not as hot or humid Monday through Wednesday, cooler nights Monday and Tuesday nights.