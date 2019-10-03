Shower Chance Friday

A weak disturbance moving west from the gulf will bring scattered showers into south Texas Friday. The disturbance will move back into the gulf Saturday, taking our shower chances away. A cooler airmass will track south across the Great Plains, and will lower temperatures and humidity a little on Monday into Wednesday morning. Southerly winds will raise temperatures Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 70's. Mostly cloudy Friday, a chance of showers, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, not as hot, cooler at night, highs in the upper 80's, lows in the mid to upper 60's. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, highs in the low to mid 90's.