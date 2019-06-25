Shower Chance Going Away

A weak upper level disturbance above our area helped to allow scattered showers to form over our area. After this evening, the upper level disturbance will move to the east, and shower chances will diminish. Most spots will be dry Wednesday, and even scattered showers are unlikely Thursday and Friday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move westward from the gulf into south Texas Sunday through Tuesday with slight chances of scattered showers.

I'm expecting a slight chance of scattered showers overnight, low in the mid to high 70's.Partly cloudy Wednesday, a slight chance of a scattered shower, most locations remaining dry, highs in the high 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, highs in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday with the chance of scazttered showers, highs in the high 90's.