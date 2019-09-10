Shower Chance, Hotter Next Week

A fairly moist atmosphere combined with the late afternoon sea breeze arrival, daytime heating, a nearby upper level low and wave all contribute to our chance of scattered showers through Wednesday. These ingredients will move mostly east of our area during Thursday leading to somewhat sunnier weather with temperatures in the 90's. A hot dry airmass will begin to build above us from the west by early next week with near 100F heat.

I'm expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday, some could briefly be heavy., high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday through Sunday, a slim chance of a sea breeze shower Thursday and Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100.