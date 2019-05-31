Shower Chance Midweek

Desert air is returning aloft. This will prevent cumulus clouds which form at the top of the layer of humid gulf air from growing tall where they could produce showers. A disturbance moving west across the southern Gulf of Mexico may reach near Tampico Monday. Showers from what remains of that system may reach south Texas during Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunnier and hotter weather will follow.

I'm expecting low clouds late tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly to mostly sunny afternoons Saturday through Monday, high in the upper 90's. A chance of scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the 90's. Sunnier and hotter Thursday and Friday, high around or above 100.