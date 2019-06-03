Shower Chance, Then Very Hot

Showers and thundershowers to our west and north will remain mainly west and north of Laredo tonight, mostly from northwestern Webb, Dimmit, and Maverick counties. A disturbance in the southwest gulf will encounter west to east winds at the upper part of the disturbance as it moves north. This may take the upper part of the system northeastward, offshore, while the remaining weak lower circulation moves north along the Mexico and then, Texas coastline. Scattered showers may reach our part of south Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. The more widespread heavy rain will be to our east near the coast and north through the mid and upper parts of the Texas coastline Wednesday and Thursday. Very hot weather from the Mexican Plateau will follow Thursday, and especially during Friday and the weekend.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers, high in the 90's.Mostly sunny Thursday, highs above 100. Sunny Friday through Sunday, highs above 105.