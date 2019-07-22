Shower Chance Through Tuesday

Moist gulf air has moved into south Texas. This was sufficient for scattered short lived small showers in Webb County with the heat of the day. Further east, scattered showers occurred with the west advancing sea breeze. A cold front will approach from the north during Tuesday. The gulf moisture will allow for scattered showers to form with the approaching front. Drier air will overspread the area from the north by Wednesday, ending our shower chances.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers, high in the mid 90's. Sunnier Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high around or a little above 100.