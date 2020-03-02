Shower Chance Tuesday Night

A shallow layer of gulf moisture will likely bring low cloud and patchy for toward dawn in addition to the cirrus cloud deck high above. An upper level disturbance over southern Arizona will produce quite a bit of rising air as it tracks eastward toward Texas. As the system taps into the low level moisture from the gulf, tall rain clouds will form, especially where the moist air lifts above a front that will be over central Texas. We may see some showers from the southern edge of the more widespread rains over the central part of the state late Tuesday night. Mild afternoons, much lower humidity, cooler nights will follow.

I'm expecting mainly cloudy tonight, low cloud, patchy fog may develop toward dawn. Low in the mid 60's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80's. A chance of a shower or thundershower late Tuesday night, low near 60. Mostly sunny with low humidity and cooler nights Wednesday through Saturday, high around 80 Wednesday, the high 70's Thursday through Saturday. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 80's.