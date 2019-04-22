Shower Chance Wednesday

A shallow layer of moist air has returned from the Gulf of Mexico. Low clouds are likely to develop by late tonight. High above are cirrus clouds moving east across Mexico and Texas. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will hold temperatures under 90 Tuesday afternoon. A wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air as it approaches from the west during Wednesday. A cold front will be approaching from the north. The combination of a deeper layer of gulf air, rising air, and approaching front will bring some showers and thunderstorms into our area Wednesday afternoon or night. Drier air will follow Thursday. Hotter winds from the south will arrive Saturday afternoon.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the high 80's. Mostly cloudy with showers or thundershowers Wednesday afternoon or night, high in the 80's. Sunny with lower humidity Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 80's to around 90. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, highs in the mid to high 90's.