Shower Chances

Scattered showers in Webb and Zapata counties will fade with loss of daytime heat, and drier air west of the showers. A developing disturbance in the south central gulf has a good chance of becoming a tropical cyclone Tuesday or Wednesday. It's likely path is well south of Texas. Moisture flowing far to the north of it's center will give our area a chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday, especially during the afternoon or early evening hours. A ripple in the upper level wind flow will move west across the gulf, bringing a slight shower chance around Sunday or Monday.

I'm expecting becoming mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday, high in the high 90's to near 100. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high around 100. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of a shower, high in the high 90's.