Shower Chances Depart After Wednesday

A weak upper level disturbance has moved into Texas. Although the air over our area is buoyant where it could rise to form tall rain clouds, the moisture available for the clouds is limited, and showers, while briefly heavy, will be scattered. A warmer layer of air will move in aloft, making it harder for air to rise to to form tall clouds on Thursday, pretty much ending our shower chances. Drier air will move in above Friday on into next week with sunny and hotter weather.

I'm expecting a chance of scattered showers this evening, and again Wednesday afternoon or evening. Highs Wednesday near 100. Partly cloudy Thursday, highs a little above 100. Mostly sunny Friday through Tuesday, highs a bit above 100.