Shower Chances Move Away After Wednesday

A weak upper level disturbance is moving slowly west across Texas. Not a whole lot of moisture is available to it, yet the air over south Texas is buoyant, meaning that it could rise to form scattered tall rain clouds. By Thursday, the weak disturbance will move to our west, taking the shower chances west from us into west Texas. Sunnier hotter weather will occur over south Texas from Thursday through the weekend.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100. Mostly sunny Thursday through Monday, highs 102 to 104.