Shower Chances Move Away Friday

The atmosphere remains fairly moist, and may allow for a scattered shower to pop up Thursday afternoon. By Friday, the atmosphere will begin to dry out, and the shower chances will wane. Warmer drier air will move in aloft early next week. This will be reflected in higher afternoon temperatures beginning Tuesday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the high 70's. Showers are possible further north in La Salle and Dimmit counties early tonight. Partly cloudy Thursday, a slight chance of scattered late afternoon showers, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Friday through Monday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around 100.