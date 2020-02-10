Shower chances Through Tuesday Night

A much cooler airmass is moving into south Texas. Moist air from the Pacific and gulf will be lifted above the cool airmass producing cloudy skies and patchy rain. A wave in the upper level wind flow approaching from the west will bring rising air ant more widespread taller rain clouds Tuesday night. After the wave in the upper level wind flow moves by early Wednesday, drier air with clearing skies will follow. Another cool airmass from the Great Plains will reinforce the cooler air Thursday. Warmer southerly winds will begin to return by Saturday afternoon or Sunday.

I'm expecting cloudy with a chance of a few patches of showers tonight. Cooler, low in the mid 50's. Cloudy with a few patches of showers Tuesday, rain will be more widespread Tuesday night, temperatures will remain in the 50's. Clearing Wednesday afternoon through Friday, high in the upper 60's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the upper 70's to low 80's.