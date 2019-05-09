Showers, Much Cooler Friday

A much cooler airmass is moving into south Texas. a moist southerly flow of moist gulf air is flowing /lifting above the cool north winds, and will bring a cool cloudy occasionally wet day Friday. Some breaks in the clouds during the weekend, but still enough moisture available for a slight chance of showers. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move east above our area Monday and Tuesday. This brings a somewhat better chance of showers on those days. Sunnier warmer weather will follow.

I'm expecting a chance of showers, some lightning overnight, low in the 60's. Cloudy, occasional showers Friday, high around 70. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, A slight chance of showers, high in the upper 70's to low 80's. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 80's to around 90.