Showers Tonight, Sunny Dry Easter

Tropical air arriving aloft tonight is associated with showers and some thundershowers. Tropical southerly winds will arrive at the surface Saturday afternoon with partial clearing and warm temperatures. Warm, breezy, very dry air will move in from the west during Sunday. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will bring mild days and cool nights Monday through Wednesday. A slow warming trend will follow.

I'm expecting showers and some thundershowers in the area tonight. patchy light rain or drizzle is possible Saturday morning. Low tonight in the upper 60's to around 70. Partial clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the high 80's. Sunny, breezy, warm with very low afternoon humidity Sunday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the 70's, lows in the low 50's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high around 80 Thursday, the high 80's Friday.